Dr. Michael McDonald, MD

Urology
3.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of California San Francisco

Dr. McDonald works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Celebration in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A260, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(14)
About Dr. Michael McDonald, MD

  • Urology
  • English
  • 1982632972
Education & Certifications

  • University of California San Francisco
  • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McDonald works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Celebration in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

