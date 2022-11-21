Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Peachtree Womens Clinic Alpharetta3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 201, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 264-8606
Peachtree Womens Clinic Atlanta5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 844-4435Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 264-8605Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
ALWAYS THE BEST
About Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
- Fertility Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Health System|Duke University Medical Center
- Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McDaniel works at
92 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.