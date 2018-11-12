See All Neurosurgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Neurosurgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael McCue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. McCue works at Abbott NW Hospitalists Service in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abbott Northwestern Hospital
    800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-7278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 12, 2018
    Dr. McCue performed three of my cervical spine surgeries and completely stopped my pain. I trust him 100%. He has integrity, is honest, and to-the-point. He won’t talk you into surgery so the clinic can make money. I hope I never need spinal surgery again, but if I did, I would definitely go back to him. He is the best of the best.
    Kelly Ascheman in Blaine, MN — Nov 12, 2018
    About Dr. Michael McCue, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    29 years of experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1912915711
    • 1912915711
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McCue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCue works at Abbott NW Hospitalists Service in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. McCue’s profile.

    Dr. McCue has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

