Overview

Dr. Michael McCue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. McCue works at Abbott NW Hospitalists Service in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.