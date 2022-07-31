Dr. Michael McCracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCracken, MD
Dr. Michael McCracken, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
1
InSight Vision Group4430 Arapahoe Ave Ste 155, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (720) 851-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Gila Eye Care604 W Spring St, Silver City, NM 88061 Directions (720) 851-6600
3
McCracken Eye and Face Institute11960 Lioness Way Ste 160, Parker, CO 80134 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Dr. McCracken and his staff are all top notch. I had surgery that removed a portion of the lower eye lid to remove skin cancer. Dr. McCracken did a great job patching everything up and the scaring is not even noticeable. The entire process with Dr. McCracken and his staff was professional and caring ever step of the way. Very happy with my results.
About Dr. Michael McCracken, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043291701
- University Of California
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Institute
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
