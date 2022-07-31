See All Ophthalmologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Michael McCracken, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael McCracken, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. McCracken works at InSight Vision Group in Boulder, CO with other offices in Silver City, NM and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    InSight Vision Group
    4430 Arapahoe Ave Ste 155, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 851-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gila Eye Care
    604 W Spring St, Silver City, NM 88061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 851-6600
  3. 3
    McCracken Eye and Face Institute
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 160, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Dr. McCracken and his staff are all top notch. I had surgery that removed a portion of the lower eye lid to remove skin cancer. Dr. McCracken did a great job patching everything up and the scaring is not even noticeable. The entire process with Dr. McCracken and his staff was professional and caring ever step of the way. Very happy with my results.
    About Dr. Michael McCracken, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043291701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Institute
    Internship
    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McCracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCracken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCracken has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCracken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCracken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

