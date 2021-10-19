Dr. Michael McCormack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCormack, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Plastic Surgery1330 Mercy Dr NW Ste 522, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 588-4856
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I met with him to discuss reconstructive surgery, Dr. McCormack was attentive and listened to questions and concerns. He answered everything I was curious about and took time to make sure I fully understood the procedure I was having. The staff are great too. They answer all questions before and after surgery. Very helpful.
About Dr. Michael McCormack, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922135136
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
