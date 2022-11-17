Dr. Michael McCollum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCollum, MD
Dr. Michael McCollum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Virginia Oncology Associates6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-8683
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
I arrived before my scheduled visit and waited a short time before I was taken back to the exam room. Kristen, his PA, explained the results of the AT scan I was given which I was very thankful for.The visit was smooth and not a lot of time was wasted waiting.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Medical College of Virginia
