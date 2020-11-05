Dr. Michael McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McClure, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McClure, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
-
1
Sunco Psychiatric Medical Clinic2055 Wood St Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 364-9442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClure?
Dr. Michael McClure is the best Psychiatrist I have had ! He is attentive to me during my sessions and is very non-judgmental. I like the fact that he combines therapy with medication checks. Most Psychiatrist will only spend 15 minutes with you to check meds, but Dr. McClure spends more time with me and cares about my treatment and how I am feeling. He is the first Psychiatrist that I trust. I do not mind the teletherapy, but I like face to face better. So, he is keeping his patients safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. If you see Dr. McClure, online via zoom or in person, you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Michael McClure, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578646329
Education & Certifications
- 1997
- 1993
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Pacific Lutheran University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.