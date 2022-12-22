Dr. Michael McCleary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCleary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCleary, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McCleary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCleary works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Lake Nona9685 Lake Nona Village Pl Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 418-0582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Garden13838 Tilden Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 287-9113Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
-
4
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I told my symptoms and Dr McClearly listened. Then explained in great detail what it will take to get me back to normal.
About Dr. Michael McCleary, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063627230
Education & Certifications
- Akron Children's Hospital Sports Medicine Center
- Akron Childrenâ€™s Hospital
- Akron Childrens Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Kent State University
