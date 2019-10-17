See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael McCadden Sr, MD

Dermatology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael McCadden Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. McCadden Sr works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 498A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-3376
    Chesterfield Asc LLC
    1001 Chesterfield Pkwy E Ste 102, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 449-4560

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr. Michael McCadden Sr, MD
    About Dr. Michael McCadden Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831234400
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McCadden Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCadden Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCadden Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCadden Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCadden Sr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCadden Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCadden Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCadden Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCadden Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCadden Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

