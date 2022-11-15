Dr. Michael McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McCabe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Tennessee
Dr. McCabe works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance10777 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance17067 S Outer Rd Ste 301, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (913) 382-5248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCabe?
He spent a lot of time with me and answered all of my questions. He did not rush.
About Dr. Michael McCabe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1851518088
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe works at
Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.