Dr. Michael McAvoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McAvoy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.
Locations
Covenant Cardiology - Bay City, 2919 Wilder Rd Ste 210, Bay City, MI 48706, (989) 799-9490
Breast Imaging Center - Frankenmuth, 600 N Main St, Frankenmuth, MI 48734, (989) 799-9490, Wednesday 1:00pm - 8:00pm
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, 200 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI 48706, (989) 892-0311
Valley Allergy Clinic PC, 3210 Hallmark Ct, Saginaw, MI 48603, (989) 583-9876
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time with you and explains completely. Has time to answer all your questions. Just a great doctor!
About Dr. Michael McAvoy, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1700863859
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAvoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAvoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAvoy has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAvoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McAvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAvoy.
