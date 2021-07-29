Overview

Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. McAvoy works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Appleton, WI with other offices in Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.