Dr. Michael McArdle, MD
Dr. Michael McArdle, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Texas Heart & Vascular Specialists6624 Fannin St Ste 1970, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 241-9944
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Michael McArdle, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1588924872
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. McArdle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McArdle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McArdle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McArdle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McArdle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McArdle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.