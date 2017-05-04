See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (30)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. McAndrew works at Michael McAndrew M.D. in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capitol City Psychiatry
    300 Harding Blvd Ste 118, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 742-5236

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McAndrew?

    May 04, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Mike for 6 years now, and he is very helpful. He managed to quickly get me stabilized and on a maintenance dose that has worked thus far. He takes interest in my life and spends a full 30 minutes with me for each follow-up. He's very easy to talk to and I find myself opening up about things that I would have difficulty telling friends. He worked with my son on my son's ADHD, and my son absolutely loved him!! I hope Dr. Mike never retires. Staff is great!
    Fair Oaks — May 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McAndrew to family and friends

    Dr. McAndrew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McAndrew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD.

    About Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457462798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McAndrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAndrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAndrew works at Michael McAndrew M.D. in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. McAndrew’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. McAndrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAndrew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAndrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAndrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.