Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Mazziotta II works at Indian River Podiatry in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indian River Podiatry
    1880 37th St Ste 4, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Sever's Disease
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    As I walked it would feel like I stepped on a nail but it wasn’t consistent. When I called the office I told them Dr. Mazziotta was the only doctor I wanted an appointment with only because of finding him on the Internet but, I was told his schedule was pretty much booked up but they could fit me in towards the end of the day. When I went to the office I told them I must have a piece of steel in the bottom of my foot as I was grinding off steel bolts shortly before it happened. He took an x-ray of my foot and said you do not have any metal in your foot or it would’ve showed up on the x-ray so let me see what your problem is. He then made a cut with a scalpel with hardly any pain and not being given anything for pain. He said I have your problem right here, a sliver of clear glass. I asked several questions of existing severe foot problems and all his answers were the same as I got from up north at Mayo Clinic. I now have been blessed with a local podiatrist that I can count on.
    Joseph Bitter — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407009459
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazziotta II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazziotta II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazziotta II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazziotta II works at Indian River Podiatry in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mazziotta II’s profile.

    Dr. Mazziotta II has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazziotta II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazziotta II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazziotta II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazziotta II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazziotta II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

