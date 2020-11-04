Dr. Michael Mazowiecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazowiecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mazowiecki, MD
Dr. Michael Mazowiecki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Excela Health Frick Hospital and Somerset Hospital.
Somerset Health Services Inc.126 E Church St Ste 2300, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 444-6260
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Somerset Hospital
New patient visit. He was very personable made me feel at ease. He explained a change in treatment, what the new drugs would do and the possibility of changes in my current status.
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
