Overview

Dr. Michael Mazowiecki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Excela Health Frick Hospital and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Mazowiecki works at Somerset Pediatrics in Somerset, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.