Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mayer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westfield, NJ.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 673-7251
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment today with Dr. Mayer. I thought he was very professional but yet caring. When I expressed a little concern regarding a procedure he was kind and calmed me down. He was very thorough, took his time with me, and answered all of my questions. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Mayer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Chinese
- 1093736878
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayer speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
