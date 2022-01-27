Dr. Michael Mawby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mawby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mawby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mawby, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mawby works at
Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center1115 S UNION ST, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely knowledgeable, helpful, collected, and understanding. Even in theses uncomfortable situations they all Dr. Mawby, nurses and the staff trying to make it easier for patients
About Dr. Michael Mawby, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720084114
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
