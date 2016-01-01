Overview

Dr. Michael Mauzy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Mauzy works at Mid Ohio Valley Medical Group in Vienna, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.