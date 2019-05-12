See All Psychiatrists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Michael Maurizi, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Maurizi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fitzgibbon Hospital.

Dr. Maurizi works at For Health Wellness & Preventive Medicine in Columbia, MO with other offices in Marshall, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    For Health Wellness & Preventive Medicine
    2718 Forum Blvd Ste 4A, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    2301 S Highway 65, Marshall, MO 65340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 886-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fitzgibbon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation

Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Maurizi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235252453
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mo Columbia School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Maurizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maurizi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maurizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurizi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurizi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

