Dr. Michael Maugeri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maugeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maugeri, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Maugeri, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA.
Dr. Maugeri works at
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Center for Complete Dentistry1305 Cedar Rd Ste 2, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (757) 932-5325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maugeri?
About Dr. Michael Maugeri, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1245293737
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maugeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maugeri accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maugeri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maugeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maugeri works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maugeri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maugeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maugeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maugeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.