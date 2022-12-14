See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Mount Auburn Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Matthews works at The Podiatry Center, Bethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Springfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Podiatry Center, Bethesda
    8218 Wisconsin Ave Ste P14, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 601-4931
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Podiatry Center, Springfield
    6120 Brandon Ave Ste 109, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?

    Dec 14, 2022
    The team was courteous and timely! Dr. Matthews took xrays and immediately gave me a diagnosis with examples and language I could understand. Next I was fitted for the brace/orthotics I needed to improve my situation. I would highly recommend the team at The Podiatry Center!
    Andrea S. — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matthews to family and friends

    Dr. Matthews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Matthews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396164372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.