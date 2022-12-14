Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Mount Auburn Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Matthews works at
Locations
-
1
The Podiatry Center, Bethesda8218 Wisconsin Ave Ste P14, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (443) 601-4931Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Podiatry Center, Springfield6120 Brandon Ave Ste 109, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (240) 363-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?
The team was courteous and timely! Dr. Matthews took xrays and immediately gave me a diagnosis with examples and language I could understand. Next I was fitted for the brace/orthotics I needed to improve my situation. I would highly recommend the team at The Podiatry Center!
About Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1396164372
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Matthews using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews works at
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.