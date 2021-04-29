Dr. Michael Matarese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matarese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Matarese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Matarese, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lodi, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care4 Hunter St Ste 203, Lodi, NJ 07644 Directions (551) 996-9100
Manhattan West Pulmonary254 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 627-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matarese is excellent. He is very smart, has great advice, and is very experienced for an accurate diagnosis. Also a funny guy and a straight shooter. His office staff is just like him. Professional, personable and on point.
About Dr. Michael Matarese, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326190828
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- City Hospital Center At Elmhurst
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
