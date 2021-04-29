Overview

Dr. Michael Matarese, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lodi, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Matarese works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Lodi, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.