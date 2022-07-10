Overview

Dr. Michael Mastromichalis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Mastromichalis works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.