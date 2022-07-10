Dr. Michael Mastromichalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastromichalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mastromichalis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mastromichalis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
Fenton Office1011 Bowles Ave Ste 425, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mastromichalis is a kind physician and I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Michael Mastromichalis, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1346444700
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Health Sciences Center
- University Of Virginia Health System
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastromichalis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastromichalis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastromichalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastromichalis works at
Dr. Mastromichalis has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastromichalis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastromichalis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastromichalis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastromichalis, there are benefits to both methods.