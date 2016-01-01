Overview

Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mastrangelo works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.