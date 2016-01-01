Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastrangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD
Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Wilmington Endoscopy Center1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-0447
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mastrangelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastrangelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastrangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastrangelo has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastrangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastrangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastrangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastrangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastrangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.