Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD

General Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Mastrangelo works at Bend Hernia Center in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bend Surgical Associates
    2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 210, Bend, OR 97701, Phone: (541) 383-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Prineville
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 03, 2020
    Dr. Mastrangelo was knowledgable and patient with all of my questions and concerns. Plus, he was very accommodating to a last minute hiccup at the Bend hospital and follow-up in Redmond. My open surgery for a double hernia/abdominal wall reconstruction was a success overall and I'm so grateful for his help!
    About Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306802350
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastrangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mastrangelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mastrangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mastrangelo works at Bend Hernia Center in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Mastrangelo’s profile.

    Dr. Mastrangelo has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastrangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastrangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastrangelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastrangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastrangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

