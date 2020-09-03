Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastrangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Mastrangelo works at
Locations
Bend Surgical Associates2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 210, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 383-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mastrangelo was knowledgable and patient with all of my questions and concerns. Plus, he was very accommodating to a last minute hiccup at the Bend hospital and follow-up in Redmond. My open surgery for a double hernia/abdominal wall reconstruction was a success overall and I'm so grateful for his help!
About Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1306802350
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastrangelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastrangelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastrangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastrangelo works at
Dr. Mastrangelo has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastrangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastrangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastrangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastrangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastrangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.