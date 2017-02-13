Dr. Mastrangelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD
Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr Mastrangelo is kind, pleasant, and his patient care is outstanding. I know when I leave his office I had an extensive checkup and always feel confident and safe with his detailed information.
- American Oncologic Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mastrangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastrangelo has seen patients for Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastrangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastrangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastrangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastrangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastrangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.