Overview

Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Mastrangelo works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 98 ratings
Patient Ratings (98)
5 Star
(95)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Francine in Hammonton, NJ — Feb 13, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 59 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023030368
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Oncologic Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mastrangelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mastrangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mastrangelo works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mastrangelo’s profile.

Dr. Mastrangelo has seen patients for Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastrangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

98 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastrangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastrangelo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastrangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastrangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

