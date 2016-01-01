Overview

Dr. Michael Maslowski, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Maslowski works at Sawyer Creek Orthodontics in Oshkosh, WI with other offices in Wautoma, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.