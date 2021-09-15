Dr. Michael Masini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Masini, MD
Dr. Michael Masini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor Bone & Joint Surgery PC5315 Elliott Dr Ste 201, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-2230
- 2 4350 Jackson Rd Ste 350, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 712-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masini saved my career after a horrible hip replacement by another surgeon. The first surgery left my glute med detached with failed instrumentation. Masini did revision replacement and I have been able to resume my job ever since. Dr. Masini is one of very best orthopedic surgeons in the state. His PA Matt Hodrosky is awesome as well. You will have to wait to be seen by him, that's a good thing when it comes to surgeons. If you are seen and scheduled quickly for surgery you have to ask yourself why reseach your Doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902866395
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Masini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masini has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Masini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masini.
