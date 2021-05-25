Dr. Michael Mashura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mashura, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mashura, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL.
Dr. Mashura works at
Locations
Anesco Interventional Pain Institute2825 N State Road 7 Ste 204, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 771-8177Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-8177
South Florida Orthopedic Group4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 303, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-8177Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a failed surgery with another Dr not part of your group. Fortunately my primary recommended Dr Mashura and I very happy with the treatment to date We are still trying to resolve and find a way to make me as pain free as possible
About Dr. Michael Mashura, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1578974622
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mashura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashura accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mashura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashura works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashura.
