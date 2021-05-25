See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Margate, FL
Overview

Dr. Michael Mashura, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. 

Dr. Mashura works at Segall Foot & Ankle, Inc in Margate, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesco Interventional Pain Institute
    2825 N State Road 7 Ste 204, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-8177
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych
    6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-8177
  3. 3
    South Florida Orthopedic Group
    4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 303, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-8177
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Internal Derangement of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Internal Derangement of Knee

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2021
    I had a failed surgery with another Dr not part of your group. Fortunately my primary recommended Dr Mashura and I very happy with the treatment to date We are still trying to resolve and find a way to make me as pain free as possible
    Jacqueline Gaspar — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Mashura, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578974622
