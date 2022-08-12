Dr. Michael Marzullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marzullo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Marzullo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Rhodes Pediatric Clinic37 Calvert Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 443-9634
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marzullo is a great pediatrician! He takes the time to explain what is going on; you never have to wonder what he is thinking because he overshares which is a great thing for a doctor!
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437140605
- La St U Chldns Hosp
- La St U Chldns Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Dr. Marzullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzullo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzullo.
