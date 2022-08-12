Overview

Dr. Michael Marzullo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.



Dr. Marzullo works at Rhodes Pediatric Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.