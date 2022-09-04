Dr. Michael Marvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marvi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Marvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 2022 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Marvi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-3271TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Express Care Or LLC800 5th Ave Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (425) 525-5932
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marvi?
Dr. Marvi is very knowledge and professional. He is careful and listens intently to what is going on in a very finicky part of the body. Nerves, the brain and the management of pain and dizziness - he takes it all extremely serious. And offers a few gentle solutions at a time.
About Dr. Michael Marvi, MD
- Neurology
- 2022 years of experience
- English
- 1205054129
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marvi works at
Dr. Marvi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.