Dr. Michael Martz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Martz works at Martin & Martz Family Practice in Lima, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.