Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yorkville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Yorkville Office110 E Countryside Pkwy Ste C, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (815) 731-9100
Linden Oaks Medical Group24600 W 127th St Ste B340, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Martin has changed my life in so many ways. I came to him through the systematic pedestals of psych ward after psych ward. He is the only doctor in my life whose understood me. Dr. Martin listens to you. He cares for you. He has honestly changed my life for the better in so many ways. I have been through a lot of trauma. So much trauma. I never thought any one would understand the pain in my legs or actually have mercy on me because certain meds trigger that pain and certain meds stop it. I couldn’t sleep because of this pain in my legs and it caused hallucinations. Dr. Michael Martin stopped that pain in my legs. He is the reason I go to bed at night and get up in the morning. This doctor is the real deal. This doctor even ordered genetic testing on me because I’d end up half dead in hospitals after some quack would put me on drugs that I’m allergic to. Dr. Martin changed this for me and I am so grateful for him. I thank God every day for letting him find me.
About Dr. Michael Martin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962415513
Education & Certifications
- Southern Il University School Of Med
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
