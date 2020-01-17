Overview

Dr. Michael Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Martin works at Orthosports Associates, LLC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL and Chelsea, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.