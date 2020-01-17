See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Michael Martin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Martin works at Orthosports Associates, LLC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL and Chelsea, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Alabama PC
    48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 255, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3090
  2. 2
    OrthoSports Associates, LLC
    2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 783-5511
  3. 3
    Chelsea Office
    16233 Highway 280 Ste G, Chelsea, AL 35043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coosa Valley Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Scoliosis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Injuries
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Sports Injuries
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Work-Related Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Dr Martin is very kind and has an excellent mannerism. He takes time, explains, and answers all of your questions with patience. He is very thorough. So glad I chose to see him for my knee injury. Very pleasant experience, Highly Recommend this Practice.
    Kimberly Johnson — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588691224
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winter's Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Al Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital Birmingham Alabama/ Gen Surg
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

