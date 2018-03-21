Overview

Dr. Michael Martin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at West Cancer Center in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.