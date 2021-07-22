Dr. Michael Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Harold Hamm Oklahoma Diabetes Ctr1000 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4912
Univ of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center1200 Everett Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2429
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martin took the time to answer all of my questions and address all of my concerns. He did everything I asked him to do, including tests that previous doctor felt unnecessary. The ONLY complaint I have is with his assistant, who is friendly enough, but very unprofessional in that she never returned a single phone call over months of trying to get in touch with her.
About Dr. Michael Martin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003958893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
