Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Locations
Thomas O. Mcmeekin M.d. PC300 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 272-1730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Knowledgeable, explains things well.
About Dr. Michael Martin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
