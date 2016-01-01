Dr. M Christopher Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Christopher Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. M Christopher Marshall, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Carolina Pulmonary - West Columbia2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 104, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 256-0464
-
2
Carolina Pulmonary - Northeast Columbia720 Rabon Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 936-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Lexington Sleep Solutions - Columbia109 Barton Creek Ct Ste A, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 791-2683
-
4
Lexington Sleep Solutions - Irmo7043 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 791-2683
-
5
Lexington Sleep Solutions - West Columbia109 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 791-2683
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. M Christopher Marshall, MD
- Pulmonology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326026287
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
