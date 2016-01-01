Overview

Dr. M Christopher Marshall, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at CAROLINA PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.