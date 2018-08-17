Dr. Michael Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Marsh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Waldron.
Dr. Marsh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Passmore Plastic Surgery7805 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 242-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Waldron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?
I brought two of my children to Dr. Marsh for chronic ear problems. He was able to get both of my kids scheduled for out patient surgery at the same time so I wouldn't have to miss multiple days of work. The staff could tell I had my hands full and helped take both of the kids to our car.
About Dr. Michael Marsh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174547988
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Medicine
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.