Dr. Michael Marsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Marsh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 1929 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 596-3531
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent care. established in the area for 20 years now.
About Dr. Michael Marsh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003878646
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
