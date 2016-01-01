See All General Surgeons in Columbia, MD
Dr. Michael Marohn, DO

General Surgery
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Marohn, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Marohn works at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Community Phys
    11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 730-1988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Marohn, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1780620062
    Education & Certifications

    • Willford Hall Usaf Mc&Mgh
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Marohn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marohn works at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Marohn’s profile.

    Dr. Marohn has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

