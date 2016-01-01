Overview

Dr. Michael Marohn, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Marohn works at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.