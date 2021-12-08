Dr. Michael Marmura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marmura, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Marmura, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Headache Center900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marmura?
Had great bedside manner and was very knowledgeable. Made me understand my headaches in a very clear way
About Dr. Michael Marmura, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marmura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marmura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marmura has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marmura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
394 patients have reviewed Dr. Marmura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marmura.
