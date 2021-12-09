Overview

Dr. Michael Marling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Marling works at The Foot Doctors PC in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.