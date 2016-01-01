Overview

Dr. Michael Markus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Markus works at Heritage Butler Family Physicians in Fairfield Township, OH with other offices in Germantown, OH, Dayton, OH and Springboro, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.