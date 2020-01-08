Overview

Dr. Michael Markou, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri - Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree (D.O.) and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.



Dr. Markou works at Michael Markou DO in Tarpon Springs, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.