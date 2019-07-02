Overview

Dr. Michael Markel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Markel works at Stark Medical Specialties Inc in Massillon, OH with other offices in Dover, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.