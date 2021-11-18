Dr. Michael Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Mark works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Neurology Associates P.A.560 Riverside Dr Ste B204, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 546-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor Nice staff
About Dr. Michael Mark, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1821082892
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- Miami Affil Hosps
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
