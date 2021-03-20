Dr. Michael Mariorenzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariorenzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mariorenzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mariorenzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Mariorenzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Othopaedic Associates, Inc725 Reservoir Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mariorenzi?
Great bedside manors, explained my condition showed me pics and detailed my shoulder issues. After surgery he communicated well with my wife and the physical therapy is going well. Still going so I will update once I'm in a better place.
About Dr. Michael Mariorenzi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1093701948
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mariorenzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariorenzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariorenzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariorenzi works at
Dr. Mariorenzi has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariorenzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mariorenzi speaks Portuguese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariorenzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariorenzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariorenzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariorenzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.