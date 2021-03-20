Overview

Dr. Michael Mariorenzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center



Dr. Mariorenzi works at Orthopaedic Associates, Inc. in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.