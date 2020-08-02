Dr. Michael Marion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marion, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Marion, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Marion works at
Locations
Towson Sports Medicine8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was traveling in the area and experienced a left ring finger partial distal amputation, in a boating crush injury. Dr Marion was referred as a very good orthopedic hand specialist. I contacted his office and he agreed to meet me in the emergency room on a late Friday afternoon, even though I was an unknown patient to him. He scheduled me for surgery that evening. I’m quite sure he had to cancel plans with his family on that weekend evening to care for me. Dr Marion was extremely kind, answering my myriad of questions patiently. The surgical result was excellent! A healthy functional repair and cosmetically great. The office follow up was just as superb. His office staff was professional, very friendly and well trained. They worked around my schedule as an out of towner ver well. Dr Marion was just as wonderful for the post op care as he was in the ER and surgically. I owe a large debt of gratitude to this kind, caring and skilled physician.
About Dr. Michael Marion, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679595425
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University PA
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marion works at
Dr. Marion has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.