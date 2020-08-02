See All Hand Surgeons in Towson, MD
Dr. Michael Marion, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Marion, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Marion works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Towson Sports Medicine
    Towson Sports Medicine
8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204
(410) 337-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 02, 2020
    I was traveling in the area and experienced a left ring finger partial distal amputation, in a boating crush injury. Dr Marion was referred as a very good orthopedic hand specialist. I contacted his office and he agreed to meet me in the emergency room on a late Friday afternoon, even though I was an unknown patient to him. He scheduled me for surgery that evening. I’m quite sure he had to cancel plans with his family on that weekend evening to care for me. Dr Marion was extremely kind, answering my myriad of questions patiently. The surgical result was excellent! A healthy functional repair and cosmetically great. The office follow up was just as superb. His office staff was professional, very friendly and well trained. They worked around my schedule as an out of towner ver well. Dr Marion was just as wonderful for the post op care as he was in the ER and surgically. I owe a large debt of gratitude to this kind, caring and skilled physician.
    Jeff — Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Marion, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679595425
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • University PA
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Marion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marion works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Marion’s profile.

    Dr. Marion has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

